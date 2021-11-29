Advertisement

Upset husband blamed in shooting at Augusta apartment complex

Genero C. Godinez
Genero C. Godinez
By Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities released more information Monday about a shooting that injured a woman and led to the arrest of her husband hundred of miles away.

The shooting was reported at 11:15 a.m. Friday at 2348 Spring House Lane, the Spring House Apartments near the northeast corner of Interstate 20 and Bobby Jones Expressway.

MORE | Rapist got in through window, deputies say; suspect in custody

The victim said she was shot in her left arm by her husband, Genero C. Godinez, 35, who was upset that one of her friends was inside her home, according to an incident report from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim said her husband shot her as she and her friend were walking back into the residence.

She was taken to the Doctors Hospital emergency room with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Richmond County deputies said Saturday afternoon that Godinez was apprehended in Oklahoma.

MORE | Augusta man charged in Thanksgiving Day stabbing

