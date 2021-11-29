Advertisement

Two-state region sees a decline in Thanksgiving traffic deaths

Interstate 20 near Grovetown (file photo)
Interstate 20 near Grovetown (file photo)(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina took the same route when it came to traffic fatalities over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The Peach State saw 20 traffic deaths over the Thanksgiving travel period, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety. That’s down from 24 last Thanksgiving.

The situation is similar in South Carolina, which saw 10 traffic fatalities over the 102-hour holiday travel period. That’s down from 14 last Thanksgiving.

MORE | Ga., S.C., gas prices continue to decline as in the rest of U.S.

The decline in two-state traffic deaths comes despite predictions for more people on the roads than last year. Travel was expected to rebound to roughly pre-pandemic levels, in part due to coronavirus vaccinations, according to AAA.

More people were expected to travel by air this Thanksgiving, as well.

Augusta Regional Airport spokeswoman Lauren E, Smith said Monday the airport won’t receive final numbers until midway through December. However, she said the two airlines that serve Augusta reported their flights were around 90% full.

Nationally, the Transportation Security Administration reported that 2.45 million people were screened Sunday at airports across the country. That was the busiest day for the TSA since the start of the pandemic.

