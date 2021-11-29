Advertisement

Suspect apprehended in shooting at Augusta apartment complex

Genero C. Godinez
Genero C. Godinez(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities said the suspect in a Friday shooting in Augusta has been apprehended in Oklahoma.

One person was taken to a hospital after the shooting was reported at 11:15 a.m. at 2348 Spring House Lane.

Upon arrival, deputies found a female victim who had been shot at an apartment complex on the northeast corner of the intersection of Interstate 20 and Bobby Jones Expressway..

She was taken to the Doctors Hospital emergency room with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Richmond County deputies later said Genero C. Godinez, 35, was wanted in connection with the incident.

On Saturday afternoon, they announced he had been apprehended in Oklahoma.

