Roadway roundup: Cable barrier installation causes I-20 congestion

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Interstate 20 slowdowns are expected while crews close a westbound lane as they work to install cable median barriers near Augusta.

On Monday, there was congestion from Wheeler Road to Exit 194 at Jimmie Dyess Parkway/Belair Road, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Contractors are pouring median concrete foundations, requiring an inside I-20 lane closure from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and some Saturdays.

Currently, the contractor is at mile marker 193 working westward. The concrete work will end at mile marker 183.

Contractors are expected to finish concrete work before the end of 2021.

The $8.048 million project covers median locations currently lacking the barrier in Newton, Taliaferro, Warren, McDuffie, Columbia and Richmond counties. This will also add the structures on I-520/Bobby Jones Expressway.

The Federal Highway Administration said cable median barriers are “cost-effective means of reducing the severity of median crossover crashes.”

Pavement work gets underway in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ga. - Asphalt application has begun at the northern end of the U.S. 1 Bypass expansion project within Louisville.

Drivers can expect intermittent lane closures throughout December as crews finish new pavement, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The Jefferson County widening and reconstruction of U.S. 1 from north of Nimrod Road to Clarks Mill Road totals 2.85 miles. This project is set to expand the route section from two to four lanes in each direction with a flush median and curb and gutter throughout.

Completion is expected in the fourth quarter of next year.

Local I-20 rest areas closing for electrical work

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Access to three Interstate 20 facilities will close for new generator installations in the coming days.

The tentative schedule closes ramps from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. but access could remain locked each day.

Columbia County Rest Area 63 closing Nov. 30, I-20 west location.

Augusta Welcome Center closing Dec. 2, I-20 west at the state line.

Columbia County Rest Area 62 closing Dec. 8, I-20 east location.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.