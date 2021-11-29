Advertisement

Richmond County School System calls for input on academic calendars

Classroom generic
Classroom generic(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System is asking the community to provide feedback on the 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic calendars.

The school system is providing two options for each academic year. The calendar options differ on length of breaks and the inclusion of “PowerUp Asynchronous Learning Days.”

“It is important that we establish the calendars now, so all of our schools and departments will be equipped to support the academic success of our students,” Dr. Malinda Cobb, Associate Superintendent of Academic Service, said.

Input on the calendars can be provided on the school system’s website at //rcboe.info/Vote4Calendar through Dec. 8.

