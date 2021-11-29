Advertisement

Rapist got in through window, deputies say; suspect in custody

Darrell Oliver
Darrell Oliver
By Celeste Springer
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve learned new details about an Augusta rape that sparked an alert to be on the lookout for a Columbus man.

That man, Darrell Oliver, is now in custody.

The incident that happened Saturday night in the 3200 block of Deans Bridge Road, according to deputies.

The victim said an unknown man entered her bedroom when she was styling her hair, according to an incident report from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

She said she tried to fight the man off her, but he threw he onto her bed and held her down. She said the man told her, “I’m not going to hurt your kids, but this is going to happen.”

She said the man then raped her.

Video showed a man entered through the back window at 10:25 p.m. and left through the window at 10:37 p.m.

Deputies issued an alert to be on the lookout for Oliver on Sunday afternoon but announced late Sunday that he was in custody.

