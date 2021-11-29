Owner of Swainsboro cockfight site gets more than 2 years in prison

STATESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Emanuel County man has been sentenced to prison after admitting to operating a cockfighting venue.

Federal prosecutors said Wendell Allan Strickland, 67, of Swainsboro, was sentenced to 27 months in prison after pleading guilty to:

Two felony counts of sponsoring and exhibiting an animal in an animal fighting venture.

Two felony counts of conducting an illegal gambling business.

One felony count of possession and transport of an animal in an animal fighting venture.

One misdemeanor charge of attending an animal fighting venture.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall also ordered Strickland to pay a fine of $10,000 and a special assessment of $525, and to serve three years of supervised release after completion of his prison term.

As described in court documents and testimony, Strickland operated a cockfighting venue called The Red Barn on his Swainsboro property. Multiple law enforcement agencies raided the site in September 2020, seizing cockfighting gear and arresting Strickland and other participants.

Two other owners of cockfighting venues pleaded guilty to similar charges.

Lanier Augusta Hightower Jr., 65, of Lincolnton, previously was sentenced to 14 months in prison and fined $500, while sentencing has not yet been set for William Shannon Scott, 48, of Midville.

The investigation determined that cockfights were held at Strickland’s venue on alternating weekend schedules with those at Little Sunset, a larger venue Scott owned and operated.

“Voyeuristic cruelty to animals is not a sport – it is a barbaric anachronism,” said acting U.S. Attorney David H. Estes.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.