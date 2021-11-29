Man wanted for pointing gun at driver in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are seeking the community’s help identifying a man they say pointed a gun at a driver in Augusta this past Tuesday.

On Nov. 23 at 3:31 p.m., deputies responded to the Smart Grocery at 3221 Wrightsboro Road in reference to an assault.

There, a victim told deputies she was attempting to turn on ton Wrightsboro Road from Fox Trace when an unknown male exited the driver seat of a black Chevrolet vehicle and pointed a gun at her.

The victim pulled into the parking lot of the store, but the man reportedly followed her. He continued to point the gun at her and began cursing because he thought she cut him off.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot into Fox Den Apartments.

Anyone with any information about the identity of this suspect is urged to contact Investigator Anthony Gregory 706-821-1451, or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

