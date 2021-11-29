Lee Elder, golf legend and first Black Masters competitor, dies at 87

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lee Elder, golf legend and the first Black man to play in the Masters Tournament, has died.

The death was tweeted Monday morning by the PGA Tour.

Elder was the first African American to compete in the 1971 South African PGA during the Apartheid era upon receiving an invitation from Gary Player. He was also the first African American to play in the Ryder Cup in 1979.

Winning the 1974 Monsanto Open in Pensacola, Fla., earned Elder an invitation to compete in the 1975 Masters Tournament.

Elder, who grew up in Dallas and got into the game as a caddie, not a player, since that essentially was the only avenue Black people had into the game at that time, blazed the trail.

After he first competed in the Masters Tournament, doors slowly kept opening within the game, and Augusta National made Ron Townsend its first Black member in 1990, seven years before a kid named Tiger Woods won the first of his five Masters titles.

He was back at Augusta National for Woods’ first win in 1997. The first Black man to play the Masters was simply not going to miss seeing the first Black man winning the tournament.

Elder took part in the ceremonial start at the 2021 Master Tournament back in April of this year, joining six-time Masters champion Jack Nicklaus and three-time champion Gary Player. His health at the time wouldn’t allow him to take a swing. Instead, he raised his driver on a cool morning that was warmed by enormous applause from spectators who lined both sides of the tee box.

He became the 10th past player to be part of the honorary starter ceremony, and fittingly, the first Black man to join that list.

Paine College in December conferred an honorary doctorate on Elder during a virtual commencement convocation.

Along with presenting him with an honorary doctorate degree for lifetime achievement, with the help of Augusta National, Paine College launched two scholarships in his name and started a women’s golf team.

Elder was also presented the mayor’s Legacy Award by Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr., and he officially declared April 6 as Lee Elder Day in the city of Augusta.

Reaction from the golf world

Overnight, I was very saddened to hear of the death of my good friend Lee Elder.

Lee had called me last week about doing a project together this summer.

We actually joined our perspective Tours together after both winning the United Golfers Association (UGA) National in the same year. For those who don’t know, the UGA was an amateur body of African-American golfers that included divisions for women, men, junior boys and girls, and a professional division. They operated a series of tournaments during the era of racial segregation in the U.S.

As the years went by, Lee and I were partners in the JC Penney Team Championship at Doral.

This year, I was proudly standing next to the first tee at Augusta National when Lee was given Honorary Starter status alongside Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player to open the Masters.

Thank goodness, Lee was finally recognized there!

Please keep his wife, Sharon, in your prayers.

— Renee Powell

