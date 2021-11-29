Klesmit’s 17 points spark Wofford upset at Georgia, 68-65

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Max Klesmit scored 11 of his team-high 17 points in the final eight minutes as Wofford held off Georgia to post a 68-65 upset.

The victory was the first over an SEC opponent for Wofford’s third-year coach Jay McAuley, who graduated from Georgia in 2006. He was a Wofford assistant when the Terriers upset the Bulldogs 60-57 on Nov. 17, 2009.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.