Injury crash blocks parts of Edgefield Road in Clearwater area

Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEARWATER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - At least two lanes of Edgefield Road were blocked by an injury accident Monday morning in the Belvedere-Clearwater area.

The crash was reported at 8 a.m. on Edgefield Road at Celeste Avenue, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Up to four people were being taken to a hospital after the crash.

One lane in each direction was reportedly blocked.

Traffic was at a standstill on Edgefield Road around 8:20 a.m., according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

