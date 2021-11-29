Advertisement

Georgia’s Smart dismisses 6-game losing streak against Tide

Georgia coach Kirby Smart shakes hands with South Carolina coach Shane Beamer, right, after an...
Georgia coach Kirby Smart shakes hands with South Carolina coach Shane Beamer, right, after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 40-13. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — No. 4 Alabama looms as the imposing barrier between No. 1 Georgia and its quest for the Southeastern Conference championship.

Georgia has lost six consecutive games against Alabama entering this week’s SEC championship game in Atlanta. That stretch includes three games played in Atlanta _ SEC championship games in 2018 and 2012 and the national championship game following the 2017 season. Georgia coach Kirby Smart insists the losing streak against Alabama has nothing to do with this year’s team.

Smart, the former Crimson Tide defensive coordinator, is 0-3 against his former boss, Alabama coach Nick Saban, in his six years at Georgia.

