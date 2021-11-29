Advertisement

Ga., S.C., gas prices continue to decline as in the rest of U.S.

File photo
File photo((WENDELL FRANKS))
By Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas price declines are “slowly picking up momentum” across the country, an industry analyst says — a trend that’s being reflected in Georgia and South Carolina.

The national average price of gas on Monday was 3.39 per gallon, down a penny from a week ago, according to AAA.

In Georgia, the average on Monday was $3.21 per gallon, down from $3.24 a week ago but up substantially from $1.96 a year ago. Augusta’s average price Monday was $3.15, down almost a penny from a week ago but up from $1.95 a year ago.

MORE | Fuel costs likely to drive up South Carolina electric bills

In South Carolina, the average price was $3.09 on Monday, down a couple of cents from a week ago but up from $1.88 a year ago. Prices in Aiken and Edgefield counties are outpacing the state, with the average standing at $3.10 per gallon Monday.

GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan, says continued price drops could be ahead.

“With oil’s recent fall and the jury out on a new COVID variant, omicron, we could be in store for lower prices based on many countries turning back to travel restrictions, limiting oil demand and potentially accelerating the drop in gas prices,” he said.

But uncertainty is high as OPEC has delayed its meetings to await more market movements and information on omicron.

“Beyond the next few weeks, it remains nearly impossible to predict where oil and gas prices will head,” De Haan said, “though turbulence is guaranteed.”

