Florida hires La-Lafayette coach Napier to replace Mullen

Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier claps before an NCAA college football game against...
Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier claps before an NCAA college football game against Georgia State in Lafayette, La., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(AP) - Florida has hired Louisiana-Lafayette’s Billy Napier to be its next football coach.

The move ends a quick process that landed the Gators their top target. The 42-year-old Napier will remain with the Ragin Cajuns this week as they prepare to host Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Conference championship game Saturday. Florida scheduled an introductory news conference with Napier for Dec. 5.

He will take over for Dan Mullen, who was fired last Sunday after the team’s fourth loss in five games. Napier is 39-12 in four seasons at ULL.

