Falcons take advantage of Jaguars’ mistakes in 21-14 victory

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) makes the catch against New Orleans...
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) makes the catch against New Orleans Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(AP Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Cordarrelle Patterson ran for a career-high 108 yards and two touchdowns in his return from an ankle injury and the Atlanta Falcons found the end zone and the win column for the first time in three weeks in a 21-14 victory over woeful Jacksonville.

The Falcons (5-6) managed just a field goal in their previous two games in which they turned over the ball a combined seven times. They failed to score a touchdown in consecutive games for the first time since 1987. They put an emphasis on playing “smarter football” against Jacksonville, and it paid off. It surely helped that the Jaguars (2-9) made all the early mistakes.

