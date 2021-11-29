Falcons take advantage of Jaguars’ mistakes in 21-14 victory

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Cordarrelle Patterson ran for a career-high 108 yards and two touchdowns in his return from an ankle injury and the Atlanta Falcons found the end zone and the win column for the first time in three weeks in a 21-14 victory over woeful Jacksonville.

The Falcons (5-6) managed just a field goal in their previous two games in which they turned over the ball a combined seven times. They failed to score a touchdown in consecutive games for the first time since 1987. They put an emphasis on playing “smarter football” against Jacksonville, and it paid off. It surely helped that the Jaguars (2-9) made all the early mistakes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.