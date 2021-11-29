Advertisement

Duke Energy gives $150K of nuclear scholarships to SC State

South Carolina State University
South Carolina State University(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Duke Energy is giving a historically Black South Carolina university $150,000 in scholarships to help train and educate new nuclear engineers.

South Carolina State University says that money will provide about 15 scholarships over three years in its nuclear engineering program. The university says it is the only undergraduate one of its kind in the state.

The utility says the money from the Duke Energy Foundation is intended to strengthen the utility’s relationships with historically Black colleges and universities and bring more diverse talent into the company.

