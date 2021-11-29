Advertisement

Delivery driver’s small gesture sends big message to Wilmington Island man

A doorbell camera capture the moment a delivery driver fixed a flag on Wilmington Island
By Sam Bauman
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - This time of year, it’s not uncommon to see delivery drivers at Zach Weldon’s front door.

“Christmas is coming around the corner so, we’ll have a bunch of stuff we’re ordering,” laughed Weldon.

So, it came as no surprise when he got a notification from his Ring camera a little over a week ago.

“Happen to be at the shop, heard it ring. I was expecting some packages.” A notification he typically ignores, “normally it’s just people walking by or my flag flying in the wind.”

But on this day, he looked.

“Don’t know why I decided to look and watch it, but I did,” said Weldon, and what he saw he won’t forget..

The delivery driver, dropping off his packages, but then as he goes to leave, he pauses, and what he does next, is what caught Weldon’s eye.

“Little thing of the Amazon guy taking the time out of the day to unwrap and unravel my flag, so it was flying how it was supposed to be.”

Of course, it’s unlikely this mystery man knew Weldon was watching, or that he likes his flag just so.

“To me it’s just a big deal of, one it’s our colors, but just making sure it’s not tangled up or wrapped up or looking unsightly. I look it as clean and crisp as it can be.”

Making the gesture even more special, “being a prior service vet, it means a lot.”

Weldon, an Army Veteran, may never know why the delivery driver did it or even who he is.

“Maybe just doing it out of the goodness of his heart or maybe he’s a prior service veteran himself so he respects the flag a bit more.”

But whoever he is, “I definitely say thank you to him,” Weldon says.

Oh, and if you were wondering what was in the packages that day, “I don’t even know what it was, it wasn’t important,” laughs Weldon.

WTOC did reach out to Amazon to try and learn the identity of the delivery man that day, but we have not yet heard back.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trevonta Langford
In air and on ground, manhunt drags on in Edgefield County
Genero C. Godinez
Upset husband blamed in shooting at Augusta apartment complex
Trevonta Langford
Manhunt subject also connected to 2017 homicide by child abuse
Johnathon Hughes and Jason Cuyler are facing charges for a deadly shooting in Waynesboro.
2 charged in deadly Waynesboro shooting
Darrell Oliver
Rapist got in through window, deputies say; suspect in custody

Latest News

The season of giving
The season of giving
Summerville neighborhood
Summerville residents threaten lawsuit over Richmond County redistricting
Salvation Army
Celebrate the season of giving: Local nonprofit organizations in need of donations, volunteers
Members of the Senate Redistricting Subcommittee heard comment Monday on South Carolina’s...
SC’s proposed Congressional map draws sharp criticism during subcommittee meeting
Funeral service held for two veterans
Funeral service held for two veterans without family: ‘We’re all brothers and sisters in arms’