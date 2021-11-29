Advertisement

Bryant makes splash in season debut, Gamecocks top Rider

Keyshawn Bryant is stepping up for the Gamecocks, Coach Frank Martin says. This photo is from...
Keyshawn Bryant is stepping up for the Gamecocks, Coach Frank Martin says. This photo is from South Carolina's game against Georgia at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.(Tony Walsh, SEC Pool Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Keyshawn Bryant splashed his first 3-pointer of the season off the glass, scoring 11 of his 17 points after halftime and sparking South Carolina to rally past Rider 65-58. Bryant, coming off a five-game suspension, hit 6-of-10 from the floor, including the lone 3, with five rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocked shots.

Jermaine Couisnard added 13 points and Erik Stevenson 10 for the Gamecocks who have now won four in a row after a tight loss to Princeton. Dwight Murray scored 15 points with eight rebounds and six assists for Rider, Allen Powell added 11 and Dimencio Vaughn nine points with 10 rebounds.

