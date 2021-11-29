Advertisement

Biden offers words of encouragement to young girl with stutter

By CNN
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden had a sweet moment over the weekend with a young girl who has a stuter.

In the video, Biden, who has had a stutter since he was a boy, tells the girl it will go away if she keeps at it.

The girl, whose name is Avery, thanks Biden and gives him a hug.

The video appears to have been taken in Nantucket, Massachusetts, where the Bidens spent the Thanksgiving holiday.

Rufus Gifford, Avery’s uncle, posted it on Twitter.

“She was just told by a guy who knows a little something about it that she can be anything she wants to in this world,” he tweeted.

Gifford is waiting to be confirmed as the chief of protocol at the State Department.

Biden has been open about his struggles with a stutter. He says he practiced in the mirror for hours and recited poetry to overcome it.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trevonta Langford
Manhunt subject also connected to 2017 homicide by child abuse
Darrell Oliver
Deputies find Columbus man accused in local rape, burglary case
35-year-old Genero Godinez
Deputies locate man wanted in aggravated assault
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan
After convictions in Arbery slaying, what’s next for 3 defendants?
Wadley house fire aftermath
Wadley police ask public to help victim of house fire

Latest News

Interstate 20 near Grovetown (file photo)
Two-state region sees a decline in Thanksgiving traffic deaths
FILE - Designer Virgil Abloh walks backstage prior to his Off-White Fall-Winter 2019-2020...
Fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer at 41
In remarks Monday from the White House, President Joe Biden urged Americans to not panic but...
New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US
Manhunt
Scenes from two-day manhunt in Edgefield County