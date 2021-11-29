Atlanta to give cash to some poor residents to ease poverty

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta city leaders are planning pilot programs that will give cash directly to small groups of low-income residents in hopes of lifting them out of poverty.

The idea behind guaranteed income programs is to alleviate poverty.

The initiatives were spearheaded by outgoing Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and City Councilman Amir Farokhi.

One of the programs is expected to launch by the end of this 2021.

It will provide $500 month to at least 275 low-income recipients for a year. The other program will initially target the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood.

Details of that program are still being worked out.

