In air and on ground, manhunt drags on in Edgefioeld County

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A hunt continued Monday outside North Augusta for a man who has a history with law enforcement and who’s wanted in connection with other crimes.

The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office launched the search of the U.S. 25 South and Sweetwater Road area on Sunday for Trevonta Langford about an ongoing investigation with several outstanding felony warrants.

The road was blocked Monday around Cedar Creek while crews worked on land and a copter searched from the air as authorities traced him through swamps, dirt roads and wilderness over the past 24 hours.

Sheriff Jody Roland says Langford is wanted for kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct and a domestic violence charge that is in a high and aggravated nature — all felonies.

He got on deputies’ radar about two weeks ago.

He’d been traveling out of town, but deputies knew he was back in town over the past three days because he was threatening the victim and victim’s family again, according to authorities.

Officers surrounded an area Sunday and came upon him in a car, but he fled on foot, according to authorities.

Although there have only been two or three sightings of Langford since he fled, Roland said Monday he was confident deputies would catch him by the end of the day after what the sheriff called the most unusual chase he’s ever seen.

This is not Langford’s first run-in with authorities.

In 2017, he was connected to a homicide by child abuse case. Back then, incident reports say deputies responded to the 510 block of Samuels Street in North Augusta in response to a medical emergency involving a child. Langford was later arrested on charges of homicide by child abuse after investigators say a 1-month-old child in his care died from physical abuse. Langford was denied bond and court records show that case is still open. The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office says homicide charges are not related to their search for him.

Law enforcement officers released a photo of him and said he’s about 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 240 pounds and was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Residents are urged to contact the sheriff’s office immediately if anyone matching this description is observed in this area.

Edgefield County deputies are being assisted in the search by the Aiken County, Saluda County, Greenwood County and McCormick County sheriff’s offices; Aiken and North Augusta departments of public safety; and South Carolina Highway Patrol and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

