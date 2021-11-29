Crews battling Aiken fire spreading to shed with propane tanks inside
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fire crews are rushing to the scene of a brush fire that has spread to an Aiken home’s shed that may contain propane tanks.
Details are limited but around 2:10 p.m., police scanner traffic reported fire crews were headed to a home on Wire Road in Aiken in reference to a fire.
According to scanner traffic, the fire started as a controlled brush fire but has since spread to a shed that may contain propane tanks.
Crews are currently on scene working to control the situation
