Crews battling Aiken fire spreading to shed with propane tanks inside

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fire crews are rushing to the scene of a brush fire that has spread to an Aiken home’s shed that may contain propane tanks.

Details are limited but around 2:10 p.m., police scanner traffic reported fire crews were headed to a home on Wire Road in Aiken in reference to a fire.

According to scanner traffic, the fire started as a controlled brush fire but has since spread to a shed that may contain propane tanks.

Crews are currently on scene working to control the situation

