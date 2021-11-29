2 charged in deadly Waynesboro shooting

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two men are facing charges for a shooting that left one man dead and injured others earlier this month in Waynesboro.

During the early morning hours of Nov. 7, police responded to an apartment on Dowell Avenue following reports of a shooting, according to Waynesboro Police Department incident report.

At the scene, they located a deceased Black male, later identified as Marquel Tarber, laying in the front yard near the apartment’s front steps.

Johnathon Terell Hughes was detained on Nov. 23 in connection with the shooting. He was charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to Burke County Sheriff’s Office arrest records.

The incident also lists charges against Jason Cuyler. The Burke County Detention Center confirms he was charged on Nov. 11 with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Both Hughes and Cuyler were injured by gunfire, according to the Waynesboro Police Department. One other person received minor injuries from the incident as well.

Investigation into the shooting in ongoing, the Waynesboro Police Department reports.

