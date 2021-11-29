Advertisement

2 charged in deadly Waynesboro shooting

Johnathon Hughes and on other person are facing charges for a deadly shooting in Waynesboro.
Johnathon Hughes and on other person are facing charges for a deadly shooting in Waynesboro.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two men are facing charges for a shooting that left one man dead and injured others earlier this month in Waynesboro.

During the early morning hours of Nov. 7, police responded to an apartment on Dowell Avenue following reports of a shooting, according to Waynesboro Police Department incident report.

At the scene, they located a deceased Black male, later identified as Marquel Tarber, laying in the front yard near the apartment’s front steps.

Johnathon Terell Hughes was detained on Nov. 23 in connection with the shooting. He was charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to Burke County Sheriff’s Office arrest records.

The incident also lists charges against Jason Cuyler. The Burke County Detention Center confirms he was charged on Nov. 11 with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

MORE | Upset husband blamed in shooting at Augusta apartment complex

Both Hughes and Cuyler were injured by gunfire, according to the Waynesboro Police Department. One other person received minor injuries from the incident as well.

Investigation into the shooting in ongoing, the Waynesboro Police Department reports.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trevonta Langford
Manhunt subject also connected to 2017 homicide by child abuse
Darrell Oliver
Deputies find Columbus man accused in local rape, burglary case
35-year-old Genero Godinez
Deputies locate man wanted in aggravated assault
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan
After convictions in Arbery slaying, what’s next for 3 defendants?
Wadley house fire aftermath
Wadley police ask public to help victim of house fire

Latest News

Honorary Starter Lee Elder speaks at a news briefing during Round 1 of the Masters at Augusta...
Lee Elder, golf legend and first Black Masters competitor, dies at 87
Trevonta Langford
In air and on ground, manhunt drags on in Edgefield County
Genero C. Godinez
Upset husband blamed in shooting at Augusta apartment complex
Darrell Oliver
Rapist got in through window, deputies say; suspect in custody