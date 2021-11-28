Wadley Police Department asking for community’s help after house fire

WADLEY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Wadley Police Department is asking the community for help after a house fire early this morning.

In a Facebook post, the Wadley Police Department says one of their beloved citizens lost everything he owned in a house fire. He was a single occupant of his residence.

His shirt size is a medium and he wears a size 30x30 pants. Please only donate clothing pertaining to his size. If you can be of any assistance please let us know.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.