Wadley Police Department asking for community’s help after house fire
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WADLEY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Wadley Police Department is asking the community for help after a house fire early this morning.
In a Facebook post, the Wadley Police Department says one of their beloved citizens lost everything he owned in a house fire. He was a single occupant of his residence.
His shirt size is a medium and he wears a size 30x30 pants. Please only donate clothing pertaining to his size. If you can be of any assistance please let us know.
