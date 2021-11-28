Sheriff’s office warns of phone scam targeting Orangeburg residents

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office issuing a warning on a new phone scam they say is targeting the area.

According to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, several people have reached out to his office about being called to pay a jury duty fine.

“They’re claiming the potential victim owes money because they missed jury duty,” he said. “We never collect money for any alleged missed jury duty.”

The sheriff’s office says so far, scammers have used the name of Sgt. James Green. Though Green is employed with the sheriff’s office, his rank is actually Captain, and he will never reach out asking for you to pay up for missing jury duty.

“Bottom line, there is no policy or law where a will deputy make calls concerning any type of monetary transaction,” Sheriff Ravenell said in a statement.

If you receive a phone call like this, or fall victim to this scam, you’re urged to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.