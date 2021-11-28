Advertisement

Sheriff’s office warns of phone scam targeting Orangeburg residents

SCAM
SCAM(WTVY)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office issuing a warning on a new phone scam they say is targeting the area.

According to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, several people have reached out to his office about being called to pay a jury duty fine.

“They’re claiming the potential victim owes money because they missed jury duty,” he said. “We never collect money for any alleged missed jury duty.”

The sheriff’s office says so far, scammers have used the name of Sgt. James Green. Though Green is employed with the sheriff’s office, his rank is actually Captain, and he will never reach out asking for you to pay up for missing jury duty.

“Bottom line, there is no policy or law where a will deputy make calls concerning any type of monetary transaction,” Sheriff Ravenell said in a statement.

If you receive a phone call like this, or fall victim to this scam, you’re urged to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

35-year-old Genero Godinez
RCSO locates man wanted for aggravated assault
Shooting
Augusta shooting sends one person to hospital with injuries
Charlie Brown, Jr.
Augusta man charged in Thanksgiving Day stabbing
Silver Bluff v Barnwell
Silver Bluff Bulldogs vs. Barnwell Warhorses play for chance at state title
Gay’s Christmas Trees
Gay’s Christmas Tree Farm providing CSRA with local trees for 20 years

Latest News

While many headed out to shop at big box stores Friday, Saturday was the national push to get...
CSRA hits the shops for Small Business Saturday
A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later
35-year-old Genero Godinez
RCSO locates man wanted for aggravated assault
Gay’s Christmas Trees
Gay’s Christmas Tree Farm providing CSRA with local trees for 20 years