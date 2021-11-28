RCSO searching for man accused of rape, burglary

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Columbus, Georgia man who stands accused of a rape and burglary they say occurred in Augusta.

Darrell Oliver is wanted for the crimes which the sheriff’s office says were reported nearby the 3200 block of Deans Bridge Road Saturday.

He was last seen driving north on Deans Bridge Road, but is believed to have been driving back home to Columbus. He is suspected to be driving a white Subaru Legacy, though investigators do not know the tag number.

RCSO says his hair may be shorter than pictured, possibly in 2 inch twists or locs.

Any information concerning Oliver should be sent to Inv. Sean Morrow, or any Violent Crimes Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 432-5281 or (706) 821-1080.

