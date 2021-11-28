Advertisement

Multi-agency manhunt underway in Edgefield County

Trevonta Langford is wanted for several felony warrants
Trevonta Langford is wanted for several felony warrants(wrdw)
By William Rioux
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching the U.S. 25 South and Sweetwater Road area for a suspect of an ongoing investigation with several outstanding warrants.

The suspect’s name is Trevonta Langford. He is a black male approximately 6 feet 3 inches tall and 240 pounds and last seen wearing all black clothing.

The Sheriff’s Office is being assisted in this search by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, North Augusta Dept. of Public Safety, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

The residents of this area need to be aware of this ongoing situation. Please contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately if anyone matching this description is observed in this area.

Check back for updates.

