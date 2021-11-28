Advertisement

Fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer at 41

FILE - Designer Virgil Abloh walks backstage prior to his Off-White Fall-Winter 2019-2020...
FILE - Designer Virgil Abloh walks backstage prior to his Off-White Fall-Winter 2019-2020 collection, which was presented in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Designer Virgil Abloh, a leading fashion executive hailed as the Karl Lagerfeld of his generation, has died after a private battle with cancer. He was 41.

Abloh’s death was announced Sunday by the luxury group LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy) and the Off-White label, the brand Abloh founded. Abloh was the men’s wear designer of Louis Vuitton.

“We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom,” Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive of LVMH, said in a statement.

A statement from Abloh’s family on the designer’s Instagram account said for the last two years, Abloh battled cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare form of cancer in which a tumor occurs in the heart.

“He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture,” the statement read.

Abloh is survived by his wife Shannon Abloh and his children, Lowe and Grey.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

35-year-old Genero Godinez
RCSO locates man wanted for aggravated assault
Shooting
Augusta shooting sends one person to hospital with injuries
Charlie Brown, Jr.
Augusta man charged in Thanksgiving Day stabbing
Silver Bluff v Barnwell
Silver Bluff Bulldogs vs. Barnwell Warhorses play for chance at state title
Gay’s Christmas Trees
Gay’s Christmas Tree Farm providing CSRA with local trees for 20 years

Latest News

Wadley Emergency Crews responded to a house fire early this morning.
Wadley Police Department asking for community’s help after house fire
Many countries have slapped travel restrictions on various southern African countries over the...
More omicron cases pop up as world rushes to learn more
Darrell Oliver is wanted for the crimes which the sheriff’s office says were reported nearby...
RCSO searching for man accused of rape, burglary
SCAM
Sheriff’s office warns of phone scam targeting Orangeburg residents