Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lows this morning will be back to the low to mid 30s across. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will shift to the NW between 5-10 mph. We look to stay nice and sunny Tuesday, but Tuesday morning will start off cold again with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Morning Low Temperatures (WRDW)

A mix of clouds and sun for Wednesday as winds shift out of the SW drawing in warmer air. Highs starting Wednesday will be around 70° and will continue to warm through Friday with a high closer to 75°. We look to stay dry over the next 7 days which means abnormally dry conditions will continue and moderate drought conditions could creep into our western counties by the first full week of December. Keep it here for updates.

Current Drought Monitor (WRDW)

