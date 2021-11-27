Advertisement

Silver Bluff Bulldogs vs. Barnwell Warhorses play for chance at state title

By Clarissa Allen
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a showdown at the dog pound for the class AA lower state championship game. The Sliver Bluff Bulldogs taking on their rival the Barnwell Warhorses. Here is a look at how fans came out in big numbers for this game.

It’s win or go home for Silver Bluff and Barnwell football teams. Both teams from small towns under the big lights for a chance to play for a state title.

“Go dogs go dogs go dogs,” said Chris Wise, Silver Bulldogs fan.

“I’m ready we about to take it home tonight,” said Trevor Sumdter, Barnwell Warhorses fan.

“This is a big game tonight this is not only a playoff game this is also a rivalry game,” said Wise.

“This a big rivalry right here Sliver Bluff,” said Sumdter.

The stadium – full of family and fans ready to cheer on their team.

Chris Wise is there to support his former little league players. Young men he watched grow up playing football and are now playing for a shot at a title.

“I’m proud of them and I’m here to support my boys. All the hard work they put in its paying off now,” said Wise.

“I’m a Barnwell alumni 2015 straight up. This really important because we done went two times got there and lost,” said Sumdter.

Two teams with the same goal – a state championship.

“We hope the dogs pull it off tonight and we are looking forward to getting down to this state championship next Friday,” said Wise.

“For us to come through and get this game tonight and win it it’s going to be everything this really big,” said Sumdter.

And at the end of the night it was Silver Bluff with the dub winning 42-35. And so the Bulldogs are on their way to the state championship. And congratulations to Barnwell on a really good season.

