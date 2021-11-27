Advertisement

RCSO searching for man wanted for aggravated assault

35-year-old Genero Godinez
35-year-old Genero Godinez(RCSO)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 35-year-old Genero Godinez.

Godinez is suspected of aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime. He is currently considered armed and dangerous.

He was last seen driving a 2007 Chevy Impala with Georgia tags reading RXK3661.

If you have information on his whereabouts, you’re urged to call the sheriff’s office at (706) 821-1020 during business hours, or dispatch at (706) 821-1080 after hours.

