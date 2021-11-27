Gay’s Christmas Tree Farm providing CSRA with local trees for 20 years

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - What started out as a hobby grew into a career 20 years in the making for Christmas tree farmer right here in Augusta.

“And that’s what I love about the Christmas tree business too,” said Matthew Gray, owner of Gay’s Christmas Tree Farm.

It all started as a hobby.

“30 years ago believe it or not I planted trees right here didn’t know a thing about growing Christmas trees I grew em I cut em down by the road and when they sold I was all out of business because I didn’t have a rotation,” he said.

Now he’s celebrating 20 years and 8,000 trees.

“This is the time of the year that I really enjoy where people coming out you know you get to harvest the fruit of your labor and that’s what I love about it,” said Gay.

This job is his passion getting the soil ready, planting, trimming, everything – but it’s not just about the trees.

“You know it’s about getting the families out and the kids out and they come out and cut our trees and that’s what it’s all about making memories with the children,” he said.

Because it’s all about family – his wife, sister and brother in-laws, and cousins all work together on the farm.

“You’ll see us working around like little elves when we’re busy,” said Gay.

They have s’mores, hayrides, hot cocoa and more.

Flocking trees with snow laughing all the way. You choose your tree – they’ll cut it, shake it, ready for you to take it.

“That’s what we promote getting the families out and supporting local business. I’m a local tree farmer here in Augusta. I live right here on the farm so support local businesses,” he said.

Gay’s Christmas Tree Farm will be open this weekend from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. And they say they just got their firs in.

For more information visit their website Gay’s Christmas Tree Farm or visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.