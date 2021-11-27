ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Christian singer is using her voice for more than just praise. Sophie Davina is using her song to fund a family in Haiti.

“I’ve been playing piano also for as long as I can remember and music is a big part of my life,” said singer-songwriter, Sophie Davina.

Christian Singer raises funds to build a house in Haiti (Sophie Davina)

Davina is a 23-year-old singer-songwriter whose life has been rooted in philanthropy thanks to her grandfather who was the founder and former president of Habitat for Humanity and a local nonprofit in Americus.

“I am the granddaughter of Millard Fuller, the founder of The Fuller Center, a center for housing,” said Davina.

The Fuller Center is a Christian non-profit that builds and repairs homes for low-income families. And even though Davina is overseas, she still has found a way to give back to a mother of four with her song titled “Look Back on Every Blessing.” Joanna Joseph lives over 4,826 miles away in Haiti.

Joanna Joseph, mother of four who will receive a house in Haiti. (WALB)

“I thought, wow what a perfect song to do this fundraiser with because it’s all about blessings, looking back at the blessings that we’ve been given by God and then using it as an opportunity to bless another family is really, it’s a wonderful opportunity,” said Davina.

Davina was able to partner with the Fuller House to create this fundraiser and they found a donor named Jakie Goodman who will be providing up to $6,000 on one condition.

Sophie Davina, singer-songwriter (Sophie Davina)

“If we are able to reach 6,000 combined streams on YouTube, Spotify, and iTunes that will fully fund a house for Josanna Joseph and her four children in Haiti through the Fuller Center for Housing,” said Davina.

This experience has brought Sophie closer to not only philanthropic work but also to the path left behind by her grandfather.

“I’ve always loved doing builds and helping with the organization my grandfather started so long ago. Um his dream was to help people and that’s also my dream, so I feel it’s a big honor to follow in his footsteps,” said Davina.

The deadline for Sophie to reach the 6,000 streams is November 30 and you can stream here music on Spotify, Youtube, and Apple Music.

