Augusta small business growth prompts first-ever Small Business Saturday

By Maria Sellers
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The sun has set on Black Friday this year and small businesses are looking forward to their big day of sales. We spoke to business owners in downtown Augusta ahead of Small business Saturday Holiday Crawl.

Despite a global pandemic small business is growing in downtown Augusta.

“In 2021 alone, we’ve had 51 new businesses, join us downtown,” said Katherine Bonner, Project Coordinator Downtown Development Authority.

This growth prompted the first-ever Small Business Saturday Crawl. Featuring new and established businesses in an effort to increase the local economy after the pandemic’s impact.

“We’ve seen businesses be resilient, we’ve seen them pivot. So as they continue to serve the community, let’s serve them let’s keep them going,” she said.

As these retailers try to rebuild, inflation and the supply chain are presenting many challenges for small business owners.

“The pandemic has created a much larger financial impact and burden on every business that does open up. Rents are rising, and things like that are happening, it’s getting more expensive to do business,” said David Hutchison, Owner of The Book Tavern.

But local businesses are teaming up for the event to provide a different shopping experience and bring more revenue into the community.

“With a coordinated effort, we can have a stronger event and offer more to the people, to the community,” said Jennifer Tinsley, Owner of FIELD Botanicals.

Collaboration and community support are key to a thriving local economy, as these businesses work together to rebuild downtown.

“Now that we’re able to go out and shop and mingle a bit more, not only are we going to pour into these businesses, but while you’re downtown you get to explore these other places,” said Bonner.

And leaders are hopeful the event will contribute to continued growth in downtown Augusta.

For anyone interested in shopping local this holiday season, the Small Business Saturday Holiday Crawl will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Augusta & Co. and feature 11 local businesses.

Participating businesses include:

  • Augusta Candle Company
  • Art on Broad, Inc.
  • Field Botanicals
  • The Book Tavern
  • Hive Bodega
  • The Bee’s Knees
  • Grantski Records
  • Land of Thee
  • Freshwater Design Co.
  • Funhouse
  • Mod Ink Screen Printing & Design.
