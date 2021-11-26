Advertisement

Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger

The lines outside stores at Tanger Outlets in Pooler just minutes before opening at 6 a.m.
By Staff and Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Retailers are expected to usher in the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season Friday with bigger crowds than last year in a closer step toward normalcy.

The fallout from the pandemic continues to weigh on businesses and shoppers’ minds. Buoyed by solid hiring, healthy pay gains and substantial savings, customers are returning to stores and splurging on all types of items.

The National Retail Federation predicts holiday sales could hit a record breaking $859 billion. Retail sales are expected to grow anywhere from 8.5 to 10.5 percent, a historic high.

The average person is estimated to spend around $1,000 on holiday items.

The NRF predicts a higher consumer confidence will bring out more people. Estimates say 64% of people will shop in stores, an uptick from 54% last year when COVID cases were higher.

But the spike has also resulted in limited selection across the board as suppliers and retailers have been caught flat-footed.

Some experts are also calling it a “Bleak Friday” because of supply chain issues shelves aren’t as full, and prices are rising.

Shortages of shipping containers and truckers have helped to delay deliveries, while inflation continues to creep. The combination of higher prices and lack of inventory could make for a less festive mood.

