Shoppers encouraged to support small businesses on Saturday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you want to support local businesses and still get your favorite items on sale, you can wait to shop until tomorrow.

Founded by American Express in 2010 and officially cosponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration since 2011, Small Business Saturday has become an important part of small businesses’ busiest shopping season.

Historically, spending among U.S. consumers on the Saturday following Thanksgiving has reached an estimated $19.8 billion according to the 2020 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey commissioned by American Express.

The survey also found that 97% of shoppers recognized the positive impact they can make by shopping small and 85% of them reported they also encouraged friends and family to shop small as well, according to the SBA’s website.

This year, the SBA says small businesses need shoppers’ support now more than ever has they navigate, retool and pivot from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of our local stores are hosting a small business crawl featuring giveaways, sales and free swag.

Local businesses at Surrey Center say they’re already seeing some of that holiday foot traffic.

“I’ve never actually worked in a store during the holidays, and I’ve worked here since May, and I can definitely see a difference between summertime and holiday time,” Cindy Kuhlke with Alexandra Ferrara said. “I think we will have quite a few on Black Friday. I do feel like where we’re located, there are quite a few customers that like to support local businesses.”

Some of the businesses in Augusta taking part in Saturday’s crawl include:

The Book Tavern

Hive

Mod Ink

Art on Broad

Grantski Records

To find a small business near you, visit American Express’ Shop Small Map.

