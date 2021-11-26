Advertisement

Serving those who serve us: T-Bonz provides Thanksgiving to-go for first responders

By Maria Sellers
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thanksgiving is about spending time with family but it’s also about showing appreciation. We’re looking at a tradition designed to do just that.

For 28 years, T-Bonz has been doing a Thanksgiving meal for members of the community. This year they decided to serve first responders.

“We heard the first responders are always looking for places to eat on Thanksgiving, so, they don’t have to worry about finding a place to eat during Thanksgiving because most places are closed,” said Henry Scheer, Owner of T-Bonz Steakhouse.

MORE: | Giving back this holiday season: Churches, food banks work to meet community needs

In years past, guests were able to eat inside T-Bonz but because of the pandemic, they switched to to-go orders instead.

“The easy thing would’ve been to say nah you know COVID we can’t do it, but all our volunteers and our great employees decided, yes let’s still do something for the first responders,” he said.

It’s about supporting those who have supported them in business and in the community.

“They come into our restaurant so they’re friends of ours more importantly but we also know the great work they do especially in these times of COVID,” said Scheer.

First responders are not the only ones who were served. Local artists decorated to-go boxes for families spending the holidays in the hospital.

MORE: | SC dancers to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

“We’ve been doing the kids at MCG and their families are included in that over the years, but this year they just came and picked up 190 to-go orders,” he said.

It’s all about bringing smiles to other people’s faces.

“Our whole goal of all this, is if we could give somebody five seconds of joy, for five seconds we’ve accomplished our goal,” said Scheer.

And leftover meals were then handed out to the Salvation Army. And Scheer encourages others to start similar projects next holiday season.

Henry and his crew have been giving back for years.

MORE: | Spread holiday cheer shopping local this Black Friday, Small Business Saturday

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Olive Road bridge was struck again on Nov. 24, 2021.
Augusta’s legendary Olive Road bridge is struck again
Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and their attorneys await the verdict on charges related to...
All 3 defendants convicted of murder in Arbery slaying
Two people found dead in a pond in Screven County
Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator David Perkins or any on-duty...
That’s cold: Thieves take air conditioners from Augusta restaurant
Anyone with information is urged to contact Deputy James Price at 706-821-1056 or any on-duty...
Shoplifter with a sweet tooth gets nearly $55 worth of candy

Latest News

Master’s Table Kitchen
Masters Table Soup Kitchen feeds hundreds this Thanksgiving
Masters Table Soup Kitchen feeds people in need
Masters Table Soup Kitchen feeds people in need
Local turkey farm
PigFeathers Farm raising our local Thanksgiving foul faces supply chain issues
Donating: Purpose over fundraising
Donating: Purpose over fundraising
PigFeathers Farm
Feathered farm future