Serving those who serve us: T-Bonz provides Thanksgiving to-go for first responders

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thanksgiving is about spending time with family but it’s also about showing appreciation. We’re looking at a tradition designed to do just that.

For 28 years, T-Bonz has been doing a Thanksgiving meal for members of the community. This year they decided to serve first responders.

“We heard the first responders are always looking for places to eat on Thanksgiving, so, they don’t have to worry about finding a place to eat during Thanksgiving because most places are closed,” said Henry Scheer, Owner of T-Bonz Steakhouse.

In years past, guests were able to eat inside T-Bonz but because of the pandemic, they switched to to-go orders instead.

“The easy thing would’ve been to say nah you know COVID we can’t do it, but all our volunteers and our great employees decided, yes let’s still do something for the first responders,” he said.

It’s about supporting those who have supported them in business and in the community.

“They come into our restaurant so they’re friends of ours more importantly but we also know the great work they do especially in these times of COVID,” said Scheer.

First responders are not the only ones who were served. Local artists decorated to-go boxes for families spending the holidays in the hospital.

“We’ve been doing the kids at MCG and their families are included in that over the years, but this year they just came and picked up 190 to-go orders,” he said.

It’s all about bringing smiles to other people’s faces.

“Our whole goal of all this, is if we could give somebody five seconds of joy, for five seconds we’ve accomplished our goal,” said Scheer.

And leftover meals were then handed out to the Salvation Army. And Scheer encourages others to start similar projects next holiday season.

Henry and his crew have been giving back for years.

