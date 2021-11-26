Advertisement

S.C. agencies partner to provide free virtual tutoring services

Person types on computer keyboard
Person types on computer keyboard(Storyblocks Enterprise)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Education and the South Carolina State Library this week announced a $1.5 million partnership to address the continuing academic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The partnership will span the next three years and is funded through the American Rescue Plan’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief money.

The pandemic has highlighted a need for students, especially in high-poverty areas, to get individual help with unfinished learning, said state Superintendent Molly Spearman.

She said the partnership with the state library and Tutor.com will allow families additional, high-quality academic assistance at no cost.

Tutor.com is available for families 24 hours a day, seven days a week, giving students access to tutors in more than 200 subject areas. Tutor.com provides a service for administering practice tests and also assists with time management and planning.

Participants will access Tutor.com through Discus – South Carolina’s virtual library – at www.scdiscus.org and may engage in the number of sessions needed to meet their academic goal for improvement.

