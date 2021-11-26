PigFeathers Farm raising our local Thanksgiving foul faces supply chain issues

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - PigFeathers Farm is right down the road in Hepzibah owned by Kenny and Lisa Bottoms. They raise pastured pork and poultry and practice regenerative agriculture giving everything a purpose. But supply chain issues are making it difficult for them to continue to expand. We caught up with them to learn about the future of their featured farm.

“I love it I never grew up farming but it’s become a passion I’m falling in love with,” said Kenny Bottoms, Owner and Operator of Pig Feathers Farm.

They wanted to build for themselves so they bought some chickens and pigs then sold some eggs and meat to friends and family. Now they’re doing it for the rest of the river region.

“There’s a night and day difference so beyond a feel-good story you’re getting a top-quality product and animals raised with top quality care,” he said.

For the past two Thanksgivings, they’ve raised our favorite foul.

“Just bear hugging turkeys and taking them to the trailer I just wanted her to be out here with me opening doors and they start kicking you just hold them tighter,” said Kenny.

50 turkeys for 50 friends and family’s feasts – right here for locals like you and me.

“We get asked a lot about turkeys through the year so we’re considering doing it year-round,” said Lisa Bottoms, Co-owner and Operator of Pig Feathers Farm.

But there’s one problem – there are no local processing plants.

“It’s difficult especially for the chicken our closest option for USDA processing is 190 miles away and then well now we have one up towards ATL two hours away,” said Kenny.

Luckily at the beginning of 2022, a plant in Millen Georgia is expanding so the bottoms can spread their pig feathered wings – build the local economy and relationships with their customers all while providing a high-quality product.

They say if you even wanted to you could go out there and even pick out your animal yourself. You can buy any of their products through their Facebook PigFeathers Farm LLC.

