Masters Table Soup Kitchen feeds hundreds this Thanksgiving

By Clarissa Allen
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Volunteers from the Masters Table Soup Kitchen cooked 30 turkeys over the past few days preparing for a Thanksgiving feast to feed people looking for a warm cooked meal.

From the gobble to the goose – the Masters Table Soup Kitchen has plenty of food.

“We have turkey, mac and cheese, the cheesy cornbread casserole that chef Linda made. We also have a lot of pies so we will be able to bless a lot of families today,” said Abby Muehlfeld, VP of Marketing Golden Harvest Food.

Staff members from Golden Harvest and volunteers at the Masters Soup Kitchen fill plates of food to serve to anyone looming for a hot meal on Thanksgiving. They expected more than 200 people.

“This time of year is really difficult for many families trying to make ends meet trying to make sure that there is food on their table for their families with Christmas coming up saving up to buy presents,” she said.

Its labor of love from the volunteers and workers – including a gentle giant whose passion for food and cooking led him to the soup kitchen.

“Cooking was something I always wanted to do,” said Nairobai Grant, Chef at Golden Harvest Food Bank. “I retired from the military and this is something I would have been doing anyway. It’s a win-win. I actually use my degree and I actually give back to the community.”

The Masters Soup Kitchen is open 365 days a year for anyone and everyone to grab a meal.

