Law enforcement roundup: Key news in Aiken, Richmond County

Public comment sought on accreditation in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) The Aiken Department of Public Safety is scheduled for an on-site assessment as part of a program to achieve re-accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s assessment will be held virtually.

A team of assessors will examine all aspects of Aiken Department of Public Safety’s policy and procedures, administration, operations and support services.

Department employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments at a public information session in the municipal courtroom at public safety headquarters building, 834 Beaufort Street NE. It will be held Tuesday at 5 p.m. If you are unable to come in person, the session will also be held over Zoom. Contact Capt. Aaron Dobbs at 803-644-1905 for the link.

If you can’t speak at the session but would like to provide comments, call 803-643-2169 on Tuesday between the hours of 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Appearances at the session as well as telephone comments are limited to 10 minutes and must address the department’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards. A copy of the standards is available at the Aiken Department of Public Safety headquarters.

Anyone wishing to submit written comments may send them to the commission on

Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainesville, Va. 20155.

Richmond County lawman receives training in Israel

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Chief Patrick Clayton participated in the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange’s 28th annual peer-to-peer executive training program in partnership with the Israel National Police.

He was part of a 16-member delegation of senior law enforcement officials from Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and Colorado.

Clayton has returned from Israel after an intensive two weeks of public safety leadership training with the country’s top police executives, where he trained alongside Georgia police chiefs and command staff, sheriffs, the director of the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council and a Georgia Bureau of Investigation assistant director.

Clayton’s training consisted of learning more about strategies to successfully lead ongoing, nonstop law enforcement services while building stronger, safer and better community relations through community policing.

Sheriff Richard Roundtree said he believes his agency will benefit tremendously from this foreign police exchange program.

