Advertisement

Georgia proposes $3 million fine for cargo ship pollution

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — State environmental regulators are proposing a $3 million fine for the Hyundai Glovis Co. logistics and shipping firm after a cargo ship carrying vehicles capsized and polluted ocean waters off the Georgia coast.

In an order posted Tuesday, the Georgia Environmental Protection Division said that pollutants, petroleum products and debris from the South Korean freighter Golden Ray were discharged into the water.

The ship capsized on Sept. 8, 2019, shortly after departing the Port of Brunswick. But oil leaks continued several months later as workers cut the boat into chunks for removal from the ocean.

Company representatives did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Screven County Sheriff's Office and Jail
Bodies of 2 Sylvania residents found in Screven County pond
The Olive Road bridge was struck again on Nov. 24, 2021.
Augusta’s legendary Olive Road bridge is struck again
Crews in North Augusta rushed to the scene of a fire at the city's operations facility on...
Crews extinguish flames at North Augusta recycling facility
Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator David Perkins or any on-duty...
Thieves take air conditioners from Augusta restaurant
When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on...
This is why cranberry sauce labels are upside down

Latest News

From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan
After convictions in Arbery slaying, what’s next for three defendants
Small Business Saturday Augusta
Shoppers encouraged to support small businesses on Saturday
The lines outside stores at Tanger Outlets in Pooler just minutes before opening at 6 a.m.
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Crews in North Augusta rushed to the scene of a fire at the city's operations facility on...
Crews extinguish flames at North Augusta recycling facility