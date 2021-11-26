Advertisement

Georgia outlines plans to improve its slow pace of rental help

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia officials struggling to distribute federal funds to prevent evictions have outlined plans to increase the speed at which they get the money to landlords and renters.

The improvement plans were submitted last week to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

If they are not approved, the state risks losing some of the $550 million it was allocated in a first round of federal rental aid. Georgia had spent less than 10 percent of the money to help tenants by the middle of November.

The state says it is developing a tool to easily check whether renters already got help and expanding outreach efforts.

