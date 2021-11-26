Advertisement

Friends of the Augusta Library planning holiday book sale

Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System
Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Friends of the Augusta Library are planning a “big book sale” for the holiday season.

It will be Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 pm.

The sale will take place in the headquarters branch auditorium at 823 Telfair St.

The Friends Shop will also be open if any are interested in browsing the bookstore’s collection.

This will be the first big event since the pandemic that the Friends of the Library will be holding.

This sale helps support library programming for all six branches.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water surface with ripples and sunrays reflections
Deputies discover bodies of two Sylvania residents in pond
Crews in North Augusta rushed to the scene of a fire at the city's operations facility on...
Crews extinguish flames at North Augusta recycling facility
The Olive Road bridge was struck again on Nov. 24, 2021.
Augusta’s legendary Olive Road bridge is struck again
Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator David Perkins or any on-duty...
Thieves take air conditioners from Augusta restaurant
When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on...
This is why cranberry sauce labels are upside down

Latest News

Charlie Brown, Jr.
Augusta man charged in Thanksgiving Day stabbing
Shooting
Augusta shooting sends one person to hospital with injuries
Source: Pixabay
Celeb basketball players to take shots — and you can get one, too
Shoppers stroll through Augusta Mall on Black Friday 2021.
Augustans show up to shop as hopes rise for Black Friday rebound