Friends of the Augusta Library planning holiday book sale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Friends of the Augusta Library are planning a “big book sale” for the holiday season.

It will be Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 pm.

The sale will take place in the headquarters branch auditorium at 823 Telfair St.

The Friends Shop will also be open if any are interested in browsing the bookstore’s collection.

This will be the first big event since the pandemic that the Friends of the Library will be holding.

This sale helps support library programming for all six branches.

