Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Cold Front Moves Through Early Today With a Few Isolated Showers.
By Tim Strong
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will be mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers before sunrise. Lows will stay on the mild side in the low 50s this morning. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

A cold front looks to move through the region early this morning and there is the possibility of a few isolated showers. Many locations will begin to dry things up as we get past sunrise. Most of today should remain dry with passing clouds at times. Afternoon highs will warm up to the mid and low 60s with winds staying breezy between 8-12 mph.

Cold Front Brings Isolated Showers Friday Morning.
Cold Front Brings Isolated Showers Friday Morning.(WRDW)

The weekend looks sunny and cool. Morning lows will be in the mid 30s and afternoon highs in the mid to low 60s. The sunshine looks to stick around through a good majority of next week with afternoon highs eventually waring back to the mid to upper 60s. Keep it here for updates.

