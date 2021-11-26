Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Back to cold mornings and sunny afternoons
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a few light showers and mild temps in the low 50s this morning we were able to dry out and warm into the upper 50s and low 60s by the afternoon. Now that the cold front has passed we’ll stay mostly clear through the rest of tonight with temperatures cooling back to the low 30s and potentially upper 20s in a few locations.

Highs for your Saturday will remain cool near 60 with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Winds will be relatively light out of the SW between 3-6 mph. If you have any plans to clean up the leaves in your yard tomorrow will be a good day for it.

By Sunday morning we’ll be back to the mid to upper 30s across the region with afternoon temps slightly warmer in the mid-60s. We’ll notice a little more cloud cover with winds a little breezier than Saturday out of the west between 5-10 mph.

The sunshine will continue through next week with temps starting off cool in the low 60s for the first half of the workweek but by Wednesday and Thursday, we’ll see temps climb to the upper 60s and near 70 degrees. Keep it here for updates.

