Clues sought as fire at North Augusta recycling site affects Aiken, too

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - No cause has been released for a fire that broke out on Thanksgiving Day at the city of North Augusta’s recycling facility, but we do know it’s having a ripple effect in Aiken.

City of Aiken crews will begin picking up both garbage and recycling in the same waste trucks due to the fire at the facility that also processes the Aiken’s materials for recycling.

The fire was reported at 2:49 p.m. Thursday. Flames were showing but there was nobody found inside the building.

The North Augusta Department of Public Safety responded to the scene to fight the fire along with Belvedere and Merriweather crews. Crews remained on the scene at the Claypit Road operations facility fire for a few more hours Thursday evening.

The building fire was eventually put out but firefighters remained at the site keep hot spots from flaring up.

There was no air quality risk to area residents as a result of the fire.

Structure fire at the City’s Materials Recycling Facility (WRDW)

Time-lapse footage of the structure fire at City’s Materials Recycling Facility:

