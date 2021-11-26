Advertisement

Clues sought as fire at North Augusta recycling site affects Aiken, too

By Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - No cause has been released for a fire that broke out on Thanksgiving Day at the city of North Augusta’s recycling facility, but we do know it’s having a ripple effect in Aiken.

City of Aiken crews will begin picking up both garbage and recycling in the same waste trucks due to the fire at the facility that also processes the Aiken’s materials for recycling.

The fire was reported at 2:49 p.m. Thursday. Flames were showing but there was nobody found inside the building.

The North Augusta Department of Public Safety responded to the scene to fight the fire along with Belvedere and Merriweather crews. Crews remained on the scene at the Claypit Road operations facility fire for a few more hours Thursday evening.

The building fire was eventually put out but firefighters remained at the site keep hot spots from flaring up.

There was no air quality risk to area residents as a result of the fire.

Structure fire at the City’s Materials Recycling Facility
Structure fire at the City’s Materials Recycling Facility(WRDW)

Time-lapse footage of the structure fire at City’s Materials Recycling Facility:

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water surface with ripples and sunrays reflections
Deputies discover bodies of two Sylvania residents in pond
Crews in North Augusta rushed to the scene of a fire at the city's operations facility on...
Crews extinguish flames at North Augusta recycling facility
The Olive Road bridge was struck again on Nov. 24, 2021.
Augusta’s legendary Olive Road bridge is struck again
Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator David Perkins or any on-duty...
Thieves take air conditioners from Augusta restaurant
Shooting
Augusta shooting sends one person to hospital with injuries

Latest News

Georgia Bureau of Investigation
Investigators seeking answers after 3 bodies found in Screven County
Shoppers
Black Friday brings out the bargain hunters in Augusta
Thanksgiving leftovers
How long are your Thanksgiving leftovers safe to eat?
Rent sign
Georgia outlines plans to improve its slow pace of rental help