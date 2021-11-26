Celeb basketball players to take shots — and you can get one, too

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia’s East Central Public Health District Project Impact will hold the “Ball for a Cause” event next week, featuring a local celebrity basketball game.

The event will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Location: Bernie Ward Community Center, 1914 Lumpkin Road.

It will include a live DJ, free food, vendors, giveaways, HIV testing, COVID vaccinations and flu vaccinations.

Richmond County residents who receive their first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine will qualify for the city of Augusta’s $100 incentive card while supplies last.

All other participants receiving a service will be entered into a $50 raffle, with six individuals selected.

Other options

Walk-ups are welcome at most of these sites, but you can schedule an appointment for faster service by visiting https://gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/en-US. For questions, call 706-721-5800.

Burke County Health Department, 114 Dogwood Drive Waynesboro: offering Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Closed every fourth Thursday for training.

Columbia County Health Department, 1930 William Few Parkway, Grovetown: offering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Emanuel County Health Department, 50 Highway 56 North, Swainsboro: offering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines Mondays through Fridays from 9-10 a.m.

Glascock County Health Department, 668 West Main St., Gibson: offering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment.

Jefferson County Health Department, 2501 Highway 1 Louisville: offering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines Mondays from 1-3:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30-11:30 a.m., Wednesdays from 1-5 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jenkins County Health Department, 709 Virginia Ave., Millen: offering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines Mondays from 1-4 p.m.

Lincoln County Health Department, 176 N. Peachtree St., Lincolnton: offering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 12:30-5:30 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-2 p.m.

McDuffie County Health Department, 307 Greenway St., Thomson: offering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Richmond County Health Department, 2420 Windsor Spring Road: offering Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines from Mondays through Fridays 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Screven County Health Department, 416 Pine St., Sylvania: offering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines every Tuesday from 8-11:30 a.m. and 12:15-3:45 p.m.

Taliaferro County Health Department, 109 Commerce St. NW, Crawfordville: offering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

Warren County Health Department, 565 Legion Drive, Warrenton: offering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by ppointment Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon.



Wilkes County Health Department, 204 Gordon St., Washington: offering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines Thursdays from 8-11:30 a.m.

