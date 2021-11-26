Augusta shooting sends one person to hospital with injuries

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting just injured in a shooting late Friday morning.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the shooting at 11:15 a.m. on Spring House Lane.

Upon arrival, they found a female victim who had been shot.

She was taken to the Doctors Hospital emergency room with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Investigators are on the scene and are in the early stages of the investigation.

Spring House Lane is the site of an apartment complex on the northeast corner of the intersection of Interstate 20 and Bobby Jones Expressway.

