Augusta man charged in Thanksgiving Day stabbing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man is facing charges for allegedly stabbing a man during an altercation early in the morning on Thanksgiving Day.

An incident report by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office alleges 27-year-old Charlie Brown Jr. stabbed a man multiple times.

The incident reportedly occurred at 1:30 a.m. on the 2500 block of Deans Bridge Road.

Witnesses at the scene told deputies a fight broke out between Brown and the victim after the victim refused to leave the residence.

The male victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment. He sustained three lacerations on the left side of his chest, another beneath his left armpit and another laceration on his forearm, the incident report states.

Brown was detained at the scene and was taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. There, he was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during a crime, according to arrest records.

